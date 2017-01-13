Shameless He-Goat 75-yr-old jailed for raping 5-yr-old girl in Jos

A shameless 75-year-old grandfather has been sentenced to three years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Plateau State.

  • Published:
play

Paedophile 40-yr-old man docked for raping 8-yr-old girl
Blood On Their Hands 17-yr-old girl raped to death in Kebbi
Pervert Alert Man accused of raping 11-yr-old girl says he did not force her
Killer On The Loose VIO officer rapes 13-yr-old girl, infects her with HIV
Pervert 30-yr-old man in soup for raping 5-yr-old girl in Delta
Paedophile 40-yr-old man in trouble for raping 2-yr-old girl in Lagos
Randy Goat Man arrested for raping daughter, impregnating neighbour's child
Paedophile Alert 56-yr-old man in court for raping 13-yr-old girl

A 75-year-old tailor, Aminu Abubakar, has been sentenced to three years’ in prison by a  Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, the Plateau State capital, for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.

View Point reports that the convict, a resident of Ali Kazaure community in Jos North Local Government Area of the state, had lured the girl who is his neighbour’s child into his shop and defiled her.

ALSO READ: “Shameless He-Goat: 65-yr-old man arrested for raping 2-yr-old”

While delivering judgement, the president of the court, Magistrate Lawal Suleiman, said the offence committed by the convict warranted a severe punishment despite his age and being a first-time offender.

“In view of the nature of the offense committed which is defiling a minor, the accused, Aminu Abubakar, is hereby sentenced to three full calendar years of imprisonment, having found this to be his first time appearing before the court with such offense.”

The police prosecutor, Ashiru Ibrahim, had told the court that the mother of the victim, Hassana Muhammad, had reported the case to the police after Abubakar was caught in the act.

ALSO READ: “Castrate Him: 48-yr-old man in court for raping 8-yr-old girl”

The mother of the victim also expressed satisfaction that justice had been done to the case, said that was found defiling her daughter in his shop after applying petroleum jelly on his manhood.

More

Pervert Alert 49-yr-old man caught raping 5-yr-old girl in Ikorodu

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 In South Sudan Former model's sex tape with bottle leaks onlinebullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme is back!bullet
3 Not Man Enough Husband takes to social media to disgrace wifebullet

Gist

A man beating a woman to pulp (Illustration)
Domestic Violence Man in prison for cutting off wife’s ear in Kano
Pretty Mike Lagos state government lost the plot on this one
Luka Shuaibu has allowed his jealousy to lead him to jail
Good For You Student get 12 years in prison for slitting his lover’s throat
In Lagos Auto mechanic docked for defrauding ACP of N200,000