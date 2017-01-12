A 72-year-old man along with his accomplice have been arraigned before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates Court over their alleged possession of a human skull .

The suspects, Idris Ajao, and 48-year-old Tajudeen Akonife, were brought before the court on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, each facing two-count charges of unlawful possession of human skull and conspiracy, Daily Post reports.

The court heard that the culprits were arrested on December 29, 2016, at Iwo, Osun State.

The Prosecutor, Supol Mireti Wilson, said that the accused persons had conspired together to have one human skull in their possession without a genuine reason for doing so.

According to Wilson, the human skull was to be used as juju or charm.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 516 and 329(A) of the criminal code cap 34, vol. 11 laws of Osun, 2003.

However, the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.