A 52-year-old man has appeared before an Osogbo Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, over alleged breach of peace.

The accused, Morufu Olaitan, is reportedly facing a two-count-charge of malicious damage and breach of public peace , Daily Post reports.

ALSO READ: Man docked over alleged breach of public peace

The court heard that the accused committed the offence at about 3 pm on January 10, 2017, at Kelebe area, Osogbo.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Sunday Ajayi, told the court that Olaitan entered into the land of one Ibrahim Amoo, the complainant, which ultimately led to the breach of public peace within the area.

Ajayi also revealed that the accused damaged a corner piece of the land for no genuine reason.

He said the offence contravened sections 81 and 451 of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11 laws of Osun. 2003.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the two count charges.

Daily Post reports that Olaitan's Counsel, Mr Taofik Adegboyega, prayed the Magistrate to grant the accused bail on the most liberal terms.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr Olusola Aluko, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in the like sum.

ALSO READ: Man charged to court for chasing people with broken bottle

Aluko ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payment as well as two passport photographs, attached to an affidavit of means.

The case was later adjourned to February 14 for mention.