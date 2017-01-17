A Fool At 40 52-yr-old man docked for alleged breach of peace

A middle-aged man has been arraigned over alleged breach of peace as well as malicious damage.

  • Published:
right to arrest any traffic offender play

right to arrest any traffic offender

(bellanaija)

Stiff Price Unemployed man granted N150,000 bail for stealing N9000
In Lagos Landlady docked for allegedly stealing tenant’s N297K food stuffs
In Lagos Man charged to court for chasing people with broken bottle
Wrong Hustle Woman who used children as beggars arraigned in court
In Osun Man bags 13 months imprisonment for burglary
Capital ‘Mumu’ Gambler incurs debt of N145K while celebrating N36K win
Crook! Court arraigns 60-yr-old man for fraudulent bahaviour
In Lagos Man docked for assaulting policewoman
In Abeokuta 2 brothers docked for fondling student's breast
In Lagos Police arraign 2 men for allegedly assaulting security guards and policemen

A 52-year-old man has appeared before an Osogbo Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, over alleged breach of peace.

The accused, Morufu Olaitan, is reportedly facing a two-count-charge of malicious damage and breach of public peace, Daily Post reports.

ALSO READ: Man docked over alleged breach of public peace

The court heard that the accused committed the offence at about 3 pm on January 10, 2017, at Kelebe area, Osogbo.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Sunday Ajayi, told the court that Olaitan entered into the land of one Ibrahim Amoo, the complainant, which ultimately led to the breach of public peace within the area.

Ajayi also revealed that the accused damaged a corner piece of the land for no genuine reason.

He said the offence contravened sections 81 and 451 of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11 laws of Osun. 2003.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the two count charges.

Daily Post reports that Olaitan's Counsel, Mr Taofik Adegboyega, prayed the Magistrate to grant the accused bail on the most liberal terms.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr Olusola Aluko, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in the like sum.

ALSO READ: Man charged to court for chasing people with broken bottle

Aluko ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payment as well as two passport photographs, attached to an affidavit of means.

The case was later adjourned to February 14 for mention.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
2 Abiola Ajimobi "Mannerless children," Governor's daughter slams...bullet
3 From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Workerbullet

Gist

Murder
In Delta Community leader brutally murdered by unknown gunmen
Fulani Herdsmen
In Ado Ekiti Herdsman in prison for destruction of N30M farmland
Criminally Minded Robbery accused escapes from court in Kogi
Divorce request.
Heartless "My husband removed my womb without my consent," wife