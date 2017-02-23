Sad End 5-yr-old girl attacked by landlord's dogs in Lagos dies (Graphic Photo)

A five-year-old girl who was attacked by three hungry dogs kept by her parents' landlord in Lagos has lost the battle for survival.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Sad Dog bites 55-yr-old woman to death in Ondo
Urgent Help Female Corps member bitten by boss' dogs cries for help
Madness Pet dog mauls owner to death
Horrifying Dog attacks boy in Snapchat selfie gone wrong
In India Camel mauls owner to death after being left tied under the sun all day
In Florida 4 dogs reportedly eat elderly man alive
In China Tiger mauls woman to death while she tries to save daughter
Old Wounds Man who named dog after Buhari docked again

The five-year-old girl who was attacked by three of her parent's landlord's dogs in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State has died while receiving treatment in a hospital.

The little girl identified as Aliyah Masaku, was mauled by the hungry dogs on  Monday, February 20, 2017, and was rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital from where she was transferred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, where she lost the battle to survive.

ALSO READ: "Lord Have Mercy: 5-yr-old girl battles for life after being mauled by dog (Graphic Photo)"

Punch gathered that the incident happened while the girl was sleeping inside her parent's apartment at the house on Alhaji Abdul Hakeem Bin Sulaimon Avenue, off Ewuren Road, Ikorodu, when an Alsatian dog broke out of a cage housing 15 dogs owned by the London-based landlord and attacked her.

The dog, Rover, reportedly dragged Aliyah to the back of the house where two other Alsatian dogs joined it in attacking her, inflicting severe injuries on the girl in the attack that lasted for about two hours.

The father of the victim, Wasiu Masaku, who was responsible for the care of the dogs, had reportedly gone out to buy the dogs’ feed when the incident happened.

The bereaved father narrated that the little girl died around 6 pm on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, after undergoing a minor surgery at the hospital.

“This afternoon, the doctors said her condition had worsened and she was not breathing normally again. They said they would need to take her to the Intensive Care Unit where I would spend about N500,000 per day,” Masaku had said before the girl gave up the ghost.

The Director of the Office of Public Defender (OPD), Mrs. Olubukola Salami, expressed sadness at the news, adding that measures were being taken to forestall a recurrence in the state.

“This is very sad. The girl sustained too many injuries. She was a victim of negligence and greed. We will be going to the house to remove the dogs on Friday,” Salami said.

ALSO READ: "Animal Power: Naval officer's dogs attack commercial driver"

It was learned that angry residents in the area had mobilized and killed the dogs after the attack on the girl and with the death of the victim, some youths in the area have vowed to kill all the dogs kept by the landlord.

More

Old Wounds Man who named dog after Buhari docked again

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Doomsayer 'If Buhari does not die in office, then I am not a man of God'...bullet
2 Devil In Disguise Driver arrested for killing wife, cutting body into...bullet
3 Domestic Violence Man batters wife 2 weeks after CSbullet

Gist

It takes a lot for a man to cry
Morning Teaser 'My stepmother is behind my troubles in life'
Cognac launches officially in Nigeria
Champagne Vollereaux and Francois Voyer Cognac launches officially in Nigeria
This baby will grow without its mother
What A World Fulani herdsmen burn woman to death 4 days after giving birth (Graphic Photo)
Masturbation
Be Gone! Man seeks divorce from wife addicted to masturbation