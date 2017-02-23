The five-year-old girl who was attacked by three of her parent's landlord's dogs in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State has died while receiving treatment in a hospital.

The little girl identified as Aliyah Masaku, was mauled by the hungry dogs on Monday, February 20, 2017, and was rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital from where she was transferred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, where she lost the battle to survive.

Punch gathered that the incident happened while the girl was sleeping inside her parent's apartment at the house on Alhaji Abdul Hakeem Bin Sulaimon Avenue, off Ewuren Road, Ikorodu, when an Alsatian dog broke out of a cage housing 15 dogs owned by the London-based landlord and attacked her.

The dog, Rover, reportedly dragged Aliyah to the back of the house where two other Alsatian dogs joined it in attacking her, inflicting severe injuries on the girl in the attack that lasted for about two hours.

The father of the victim, Wasiu Masaku, who was responsible for the care of the dogs, had reportedly gone out to buy the dogs’ feed when the incident happened.

The bereaved father narrated that the little girl died around 6 pm on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, after undergoing a minor surgery at the hospital.

“This afternoon, the doctors said her condition had worsened and she was not breathing normally again. They said they would need to take her to the Intensive Care Unit where I would spend about N500,000 per day,” Masaku had said before the girl gave up the ghost.

The Director of the Office of Public Defender (OPD), Mrs. Olubukola Salami, expressed sadness at the news, adding that measures were being taken to forestall a recurrence in the state.

“This is very sad. The girl sustained too many injuries. She was a victim of negligence and greed. We will be going to the house to remove the dogs on Friday,” Salami said.

It was learned that angry residents in the area had mobilized and killed the dogs after the attack on the girl and with the death of the victim, some youths in the area have vowed to kill all the dogs kept by the landlord.