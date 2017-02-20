Stupidity 5 church members die after pastor made them drink rat poison

Five members of a church in South Africa who drank rat poison given to them by their pastor have died.

Pastor Light Monyeki holding the rat poison

Pastor Light Monyeki holding the rat poison

(Sowetan Live)

Five members of a South African church have reportedly died after their pastor gave them rat poison to drink for healing and miracle.

play

 

Sowetan Live had reported how  Pastor Light Monkeyi, the founder of  Grace Living Hope Ministries, had mixed a very potent rat poison called Rattex with water and gave to his members to drink, saying that that death has no power over them as long as they drink the mixture which he said was for nourishment and healing.

It was gathered that Pastor Monkeyi had told his members that they were not mere mortals and would not die from drinking the lethal dose of rat poison.

play

 

It has now been reported that five of the members who drank the mixture have died while 13 others have been hospitalized.

The church members were said to have developed severe stomach upsets after drinking the poison that same evening and they were rushed to a hospital where five of them died in the night.

play

 

Monyeki is said to have dissociated himself from the deaths of the members and has been declared wanted by the police.

