Nice Reward 45-yr-old driver jailed 7 years for raping 80-yr-old woman

A 45-year-old man who raped an 80-year-old woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison by a high court in Ekiti State.

  • Published:
Prison. play

Prison.

(Press)

'Spiritual Konji' Conductor docked for raping his landlady
'Konji Wahala' Fake spiritualist in prison for duping woman after a 3-day sex romp
Randy Clergy Police arrest pastor for raping 17-yr-old girl
Pervert Alert Man docked for raping 12-yr-old niece
In Lagos Court arraigns native doctor for rape
Konji Wahala Sex-starved driver in prison for raping housemaid
Wages Of Sin Man develops mysterious stroke after raping wife’s niece
Pervert Alert 65-yr-old man arrested for raping 2 minors in Ogun

A 45-year-old commercial bus driver, Lawrence Adedapo has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, after he was found guilty of raping an 80-year-old woman.

New Telegraph reports that the trial judge, Justice Dele Omotoso, convicted Adedapo after finding him guilty of raping the octogenarian at Oke Erimope Street, Ogbese, Ise-Ekiti.

ALSO READ: "Lord Have Mercy: 33-yr-old man rapes 70-yr-old woman to death in Ogun"

Justice Omotoso, in delivering his judgment, said the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was the one who raped the old woman.

However, Adedapo who pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of rape said he had consensual sex with the woman whom he described as 'mother as well as his concubine' whom he had been dating for many years, claiming she framed him up.

According to Adedapo, he and the woman had been dating and sleeping together even when he was a bachelor and wondered why she did not report him for raping her then.

He claimed that on the day of the incident, the woman had earlier approached him for transport fare to her village and while they were talking, the old woman started romancing him which eventually led to the sexual intercourse after he had given her N1,000.

The prosecution led by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state,  Owoseni Ajayi, gave evidence that the convict confessed to have been dating the woman before the incident and that she consented to the sexual intercourse.

ALSO READ: "Madness: Man who raped 65-yr-old woman, murdered her in Abia, arrested"

Ajayi tendered the blood-stained clothes of the victim which was recovered from the scene of the incident.

The trial judge resolved all issues for determination against Adedapo and consequently sentenced him to jail for seven years.

More

Paedophile 30-yr-old man in prison for raping neighbour's 5-yr-old child

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Doomsayer 'If Buhari does not die in office, then I am not a man of God'...bullet
2 Yoruba mythology The reason why ancient gods are appearing in pop culturebullet
3 Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Peter to go to God in prayersbullet

Gist

Adebisi Akinrinmola has been arrested for killing his love rival
Deadly Jealousy Man shoots rival to death over woman
Court gavel.
In Nasarawa Businessman, 38, remanded in prison over alleged trespass
Funny Nigerian church posters are really not that funny
Funny Church Posters Nigeria and miracle by all means syndrome
Prof. Isaac Adewole says NAFDAC will investigate the Indian Garri properly
Indian Garri Health Minister swings into action over imported item