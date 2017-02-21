A 45-year-old commercial bus driver, Lawrence Adedapo has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, after he was found guilty of raping an 80-year-old woman.

New Telegraph reports that the trial judge, Justice Dele Omotoso, convicted Adedapo after finding him guilty of raping the octogenarian at Oke Erimope Street, Ogbese, Ise-Ekiti.

Justice Omotoso, in delivering his judgment, said the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was the one who raped the old woman.

However, Adedapo who pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of rape said he had consensual sex with the woman whom he described as 'mother as well as his concubine' whom he had been dating for many years, claiming she framed him up.

According to Adedapo, he and the woman had been dating and sleeping together even when he was a bachelor and wondered why she did not report him for raping her then.

He claimed that on the day of the incident, the woman had earlier approached him for transport fare to her village and while they were talking, the old woman started romancing him which eventually led to the sexual intercourse after he had given her N1,000.

The prosecution led by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, Owoseni Ajayi, gave evidence that the convict confessed to have been dating the woman before the incident and that she consented to the sexual intercourse.

Ajayi tendered the blood-stained clothes of the victim which was recovered from the scene of the incident.

The trial judge resolved all issues for determination against Adedapo and consequently sentenced him to jail for seven years.