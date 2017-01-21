Miscreant 44-yr-old man who broke landlady's leg, arrested by police

The police has arrested a 44-yr-old man for assaulting his landlady when she asked for rent.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly beating up his landlady when she asked for the 20 months rent he owed her.

The accused,  Obidi Ibeagha, 44, was arrested by the Lagos State police for battering the victim identified as Mrs Idayat Aderibigbe, and breaking her leg in the process.

The suspect has been remanded in jail due to his failure to met his bail condition of N50,000.

PM Express reports that Ibeagha reportedly decided against paying the rent as the landlord who had leased the 3-bedroom apartment to him died in 2016.

When the victim asked for the rent he owed, the suspect reportedly flared up and insisted that he would move out from the place first.

After Mrs Aderibigbe demanded the arrears owed before Ibeagha moved out, he attacked her and broke her leg.

