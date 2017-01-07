419 Crooked man arraigned in court for theft

Patrick Mbak, 55, has been arraigned by the Ota Magistrates’ Court for deceptively collecting a sum of N220,000.

Police prosecutor, Chudu Gbesi, disclosed that the accused received the amount from one Nwadebia Samuel, who was told that the money will be used as a monthly contribution.

Mbak however failed to comply with the terms of their thrift agreement when it was Samuel's turn to receive his share.

The accused, who committed the offences in November 2016, at Araromi Street, Ota, Ogun State, is now facing a two-count charge of stealing and collecting money under false pretence.

According to Gbesi, the offences contravened sections 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

ALSO READ: Ex-convict arraigned for motorcycle theft

Senior Magistrate S. O. Banwo granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 following his not guilty plea.

He also adjourned the matter till Tuesday, January 17, 2016, for further deliberation.