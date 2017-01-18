Tragic 4 die, 17 injured in Okene-Lokoja road crash

A fatal accident has left four people dead with 17 others suffering varying degrees of injuries.

Four people died instantly in a fatal accident which occurred on the Okene – Lokoja road in the early hours of Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 17 other passengers were injured in the incident  which occurred at about 12:30 a.m. at Irepeni village on the highway.

NAN also reports that the accident  involved  a white colour Toyota Hiace bus with registration number 14B – 888- DT and an unmarked black Peugeot 206.

The bus,  which belonged to Delta Line, was said to be fully loaded with passengers and was heading to Abuja while the Peugeot car was coming from Lokoja.

The Kogi State Sector Commander  of the FRSC, Mr Olusegun Martins,  who confirmed the incident,  said 23 people were involved while two of them escaped without injury.

He said that passengers with serious injuries were taken to the State Specialist Hospital and Cross Nation hospital, all  in Lokoja.

According to him, the corpses were also deposited at the morgue of the specialist hospital..

The sector commander said that the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained while  investigation had  started.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

