A 32-year-old man identified as Kisseh Adowah, has been arrested the police in Ghana for allegedly beheading his 60-year-old lover, Korkor Sarah Mormorbi Wormenor, inside a bush.

3News reports that the incident happened at a village near Kasseh in the Ada District of the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, January 8, 2017, after Adowah lured the woman into the bush and slaughtered her .

ALSO READ: “Ladies Beware: How Rich Sugar Mummy Was Killed By Boyfriend Who Escaped With Property”

Confirming the brutal incident, the Ada District Police Commander, Supt. Faustina Agyeiwaa Koduah Andoh-Kwofie, said that the head of the deceased couldn't be found, adding that the body was going to be sent to the Accra Police Hospital for an autopsy.

'We could not find the head so we are sending the body to the Police hospital.'

Going by the account of the deceased’s relatives, she had left for Adowah's home at about 10:30 pm on Sunday, where they usually spend the night together.

But after waiting endlessly for her return the following day, the family became alarmed and went to Adowah house to find out why she had not returned by did not find the two in the room.

A search party was mounted leading to the discovery of the decapitated body of the woman in a bush with her head missing.

ALSO READ: “Deadly Love: Man kills lover during fight”

The case was reported to the police and Adowah was traced and arrested in his hideout. His father allegedly told newsmen that his son was his son suffered high fever two years ago and that could affect his mental ability as he once injured him.