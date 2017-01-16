Pervert 27-Yr-Old man remanded in prison for allegedly defiling 4 boys

For allegedly defiling four boys, a 27-years-old man has been remanded in prison by a Magistrate court in Kano.

A Kano Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat on Monday ordered the remand of a 27-year-old man, Aliyu Muhammad for allegedly defiling four boys.

Muhammad of Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, was charged with unnatural offence, punishable under Section 284 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the accused in prison custody and
adjourned the case till Feb. 9, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Asp. Rufa’I Inusa, told the court that Ado Mu’azu, Musa Nura and Mati Isa, all of Bichi Local Government Area, jointly reported the case at  Bichi Police Division, on Nov. 5, 2016.

He said that on the same date at about 5 p.m., the accused deceived and lured the complainants’ 11-year-old, 8-year-old, 11-year-old and 10-year-old sons.

He lured them at the same address into his room on different occasions and forcefully had carnal knowledge of each of them through their anus.‘’

The victims were rushed to Bichi General Hospital for treatment.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

