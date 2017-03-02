Blasphemy 25-yr-old female preacher declares herself God in Benin

A female preacher in Benin Republic has divided Christendom by claiming she is God and came to earth to fight and defeat the devil.

Vicentia Tadagbe believes she is God and can fight the devil to a stand still play

Vicentia Tadagbe believes she is God and can fight the devil to a stand still

(AFP)

It is really the end of times after a 25-year-old female preacher in the Benin Republic, Vicentia Tadagbe Tchranvoukinni, declared that she is God and her mission on earth was to defeat the devil.

AFP reports that Tchranvoukinni who has caused serious division in the Christendom in that country claimed to have fallen from heaven with the divine mission of tackling devil and his agents in the world.

Tchranvoukinni who is the founder of the Very Holy Church of Jesus Christ of Baname-Assiangbome, a suburb of Cotonou, said she fell from heaven and has the power to stop the devil's reign.

It is gathered Tchranvoukinni's church has since been expelled from the Benin community of churches because of their charismatic theologies, clashes with other religions and scandals including the death of five followers who suffocated to death after they were asked to lock themselves up inside a sealed room with burning incense while praying for deliverance.

Tchranvoukinni who is said to call herself 'Perfect' and 'God's Holy Spirit', has also ordained her partner, Pope Christopher XVIII.

She claimed to have fallen from the skies around Northern Benin and was found by a Fulani shepherd in the bush.

The Church's spokesman Cardinal Cesaire Agossa who has continued to defend Tchranvoukinni, insists that she is a divine messenger.

"People do not understand that the Holy Spirit Creator of Heaven and Earth uses the body of Perfect as its temple.

Her mission is to end the reign of Beelzebub, to succeed in exterminating sorcery and all evil spirits that prevent mankind from developing."

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator.

