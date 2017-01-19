The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme has been hit with yet another disaster after two female members serving in Akwa Ibom State, lost their lives in a fatal accident .

According to a friend of one of the victims, Chukwukadibia, the two ladies identified as Chidinma Sandra Ewelike and Lika, were serving in Etinan Local Government Area of the state but met their untimely deaths when they were on their way to Uyo, the state capital, to withdraw money from an ATM machine.

The deceased were said to be inside a ‘Keke NAPEP’ (tricycle), riding towards the capital city when a vehicle ran into them and Lika, the driver of the tricycle and three other passengers died on the spot.

However, the 21-year-old Ewelike who is an only daughter was reportedly rushed to a hospital but she also gave up the ghost a few hours later due to the severity of the injuries she sustained.

This is the tribute Chukwukadibia wrote for the deceased:

“Chimma, ever since we met on the day of my matric, you became my friend & my sister. While on earth, you were my role model.

With your good behaviour, charming smile, burning desire to serve God, your humility and kind nature, you were able to maintain good relationships with everybody who came in contact with you.

Dede and I visited you on December 22, 2016, during your short break from NYSC, and you were full of life.

It's really painful to believe you are gone. We spoke on January 3, 2017, and you told me on the phone that you have gone back to Akwa Ibom to complete your NYSC.

Is this d completion of your NYSC? When Chief called by 4 am informing us of your sudden demise, I really did not believe the terrible news until I got to your home.

I saw how people gathered in silence with hands folded. Chief was weeping for his only daughter; I saw how grief tore Lolo apart. Obinna and Dozie were speechless.

I gazed at your picture and what came to my mind was: "Enyia isi ebee?" as u would always ask me whenever you saw me.

"Now, I am asking you: "Enyia ebee ka i hapuru anyi gawa?"

Chief said you survived the accident that claimed the lives of the other four persons who were in the same Keke with you.

You were still unconscious even when he drove all the way from Umuahia to Akwa Ibom, you did not give up. You hung on even when all the government hospitals they took you to were on strike. You struggled with death from 2 pm to 12 am, until you finally gave up the ghost.

I know we have lost a rare gem but I will not shed tears for someone who has gone to be with the Lord. I pray God to give us the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

You lived a very short but a fulfilled life and since it is the will of God to call you back home, we shall not question him.

Rest in peace Sandra Chidimma Ewelike (1995-2017).”

Many Nigerians have called for the scrapping of the NYSC scheme with the numerous deaths that occur every other year but the government has insisted on continuing with it.