Shocking 2 brothers murder friend over N5M (Graphic Photos)

Two blood brothers have been arrested in Ogun State for killing their close friend over money and dumping the corpse in a river.

  • Published:
Graphic Content play

Graphic Content

(Pulse)

Devil Among Men Security guard kills friend, dismembers body parts
Wages Of Sin Traditional Ruler's son sentenced to death for murder
Killer Mode Man murders lover, son over infidelity allegations
Devil Incarnate Man murders Okada rider, steals motorcycle
Wages Of Sin Son of former Reps member sentenced to death for murder
In The Blood Brothers kill guard over alleged N2.6M deal
Killer In Uniform Policeman allegedly kills Indonesia-based man over bribe in Owerri (Graphic Photo)
Poverty Man murders best friend for refusing to contribute N200 to repay faulty fuse

Two blood brothers identified as Monsuru Salisu, aka Meje Meje, and Sakiru Salisu, aka Vice, have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing their close friend, Saka Olawale, over the sum of N5 million.

ALSO READ: “In The Blood: Brothers kill guard over alleged N2.6M deal”

A Facebook user, Aderibigbe Adeola Gentlesoul, posted the horrendous act on his wall narrating how the sibling murdered Olawale and dumped the corpse inside in a river at Okun-Owa, in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

Though details of the murder were not made known, Gentlesoul said the brothers and the deceased have been friends for a while but got into an argument over the money leading to their conspiring to kill the victim.

This is what Gentlesoul posted on his wall:

“Somewhere in Okun-Owa, Odogbolu local government area in Ogun State, two siblings, Monsuru Salisu Alias Meje Meje and Sakiru Salisu, Alias Vice, allegedly killed their best friend, Saka Olawale, over five million naira before throwing the corpse in a river.

Please let this pictures go viral as we seek justice for the dead. Note, the first two pictures are the suspects. Mejemeje wearing a shirt and Vice in native dress.”

play

 

ALSO READ: “Made In Hell: Man confesses how he killed friend, buried him in shallow grave”

A statement from the state police command has confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspects who have been transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), for further investigation and prosecution.

More

Devil Incarnates 'We killed NYSC member because of woman' - Suspect (Graphic Photo)

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Not Man Enough Husband takes to social media to disgrace wifebullet
2 In South Sudan Former model's sex tape with bottle leaks onlinebullet
3 MMM Ponzi scheme website more popular than Facebook in Nigeriabullet

Gist

MMM pyramid scheme
MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme is back!
This young man is seriously confused and needs advice (Illustration)
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they will tell a friend whose wife is cheating
Sad Woman
Morning Teaser ‘I am married but still think of my ex’
David Oyedepo Bishop rains curses on sponsors of Southern Kaduna killings