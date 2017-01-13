Two blood brothers identified as Monsuru Salisu, aka Meje Meje, and Sakiru Salisu, aka Vice, have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing their close friend, Saka Olawale, over the sum of N5 million.

A Facebook user, Aderibigbe Adeola Gentlesoul, posted the horrendous act on his wall narrating how the sibling murdered Olawale and dumped the corpse inside in a river at Okun-Owa, in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

Though details of the murder were not made known, Gentlesoul said the brothers and the deceased have been friends for a while but got into an argument over the money leading to their conspiring to kill the victim.

This is what Gentlesoul posted on his wall:

“Somewhere in Okun-Owa, Odogbolu local government area in Ogun State, two siblings, Monsuru Salisu Alias Meje Meje and Sakiru Salisu, Alias Vice, allegedly killed their best friend, Saka Olawale, over five million naira before throwing the corpse in a river.

Please let this pictures go viral as we seek justice for the dead. Note, the first two pictures are the suspects. Mejemeje wearing a shirt and Vice in native dress.”

A statement from the state police command has confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspects who have been transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), for further investigation and prosecution.