A 19-year-old man identified as Mathew Obong has appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates' Court in Lagos State on Thursday, March 2, 2017, for allegedly stabbing a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) driver .

The teenager who is a resident of Ajanayo Street, Oniwaya, Lagos, is facing a four-court charge of breach of peace, assault, grievous harm, and conspiracy, Punch reports.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Emmanuel Ajayi told the court that the accused committed the offences on February 22 at Cappa Junction near Oshodi, Lagos.

Ajayi said that the accused along with others still at large conspired together and assaulted the BRT driver, Mr. Stanley Kalu after he came out of his vehicle to urinate.

He said, “The accused stabbed the complainant with a knife all over his body.”

The complainant who had been driving from Oshodi to Mushin, made a U-turn at Cappa Junction and came down from the vehicle to urinate.

Ajayi said, “After the complainant had off-loaded his passengers, he made a U-turn and parked to urinate.

“The accused attacked him claiming that he beamed the headlight of the bus on them.

“The accused removed a knife from his pocket and started stabbing him.

“He and his accomplices ran away when blood was gushing out of the complainant’s body.

“But when the police stormed the scene, only the accused was arrested.”

According to Ajayi, the accused stole the sum of N13, 500 from the complainant's pocket after he was beaten and stabbed multiple times.

He said the offences contravened Sections 166, 171, 243 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 243 prescribes a maximum seven years jail term for offenders.

Punch reports that Obong pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him and was granted bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs. F. A. Azeez adjourned the case to March 21 for mention.