Vagina Cakes These trending super graphic Vagina cakes have come to stay

These vagina cakes which have been trending for a while now have finally come to stay.

Michael Kaz, the founder of Erotic Baking in New York, said he has been making vagina cakes for the past ten years and he has noticed a recent increase in requests for events like baby showers.

Feminist are of the opinion that these cakes prompt discussions about female genitalia which is liberating for some and helping a good number of women get familiar with their genitalia.

A survey of about 1,000 British women conducted in 2016 shows that only 44 percent could correctly identify the vagina on a medical illustration and less than one-third of participants could label the six different parts (ovaries, cervix, vulva, fallopian tubes, vagina, and uterus).

Johanna Nagan, whose friends surprised with a vagina cake just before she gave birth to her second baby spoke on how the vagina cake made her feel liberated.

"The experience of having a vagina cake is liberating," Nagan said. "Having a graphic cake opens the door to talk about all this stuff. What surprised me the most was no one told me about so much of what happens with pregnancy and motherhood. No one tells you that your vagina may tear to your butthole and you may not have a clean wipe for three years."

Although, a good number of people are yet to accept these vagina cakes as they consider it disturbing, others on the other hand have accepted it and consider it not just a piece of cake mixed with art, but an educative piece.

So, here's my question for you. Would you or would you not eat these Vagina cakes?