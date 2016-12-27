Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Travel Nigeria :  5 breathtaking natural resorts you must see in your lifetime

Travel Nigeria 5 breathtaking natural resorts you must see in your lifetime

Forget the exchange rate wahala, there are beautiful places to see in Nigeria.

  • Published:
Obudu Ranch Resort play

Obudu Ranch Resort

(experiencecrossriver)

World Tourism Day 2016 5 places worthy of a tour in Nigeria
Fascinating Destinations The Blue Lagoon is definitely worth visiting
Abuja 5 Places to visit in Nigeria's capital city this holiday
Travel Nigeria 4 places you can enjoy a fun stay-cation with friends
Africa Travel 4 places you can enjoy a romantic getaway in West Africa
Africa Travel 5 popular African tourist destinations you should definitely visit this summer

Ladies and gentlemen, grab your pen and paper save this one your phone notes, or to-do list, whatever suits your style.

We are creating an All-Nigerian bucket list and this is the first; a list of national resorts and parks you should visit in your lifetime. The best part? They are cheaper than a holiday in abroad, and there’s no exchange rate to give you heart attack.

1. Yankari national park.

play

It finds its home in Bauchi State in northern Nigerian and sits on a massive 2,244km square. That’s over half the size of Lagos State. The wildlife? A massive 350 bird species and the largest herd of elephants in West Africa. What else you’ll be getting? Four warm water springs, an inexhaustible landscape, and a knowledge of our history at the archaeological digs.

 

2. Cross River national park

play

This one is divided into two wings, Okwangwo and Oban, but both have a total area of 4000km, bigger than the entire Lagos, Calabar, and Port Harcourt combined. If it was a city, it would be one of the top ten largest cities in Nigeria.

You'll find breathtaking waterfalls, amazing wildlife.

 

3. Gashaka Gumti national park

play

This is not only Nigeria’s largest park, it is also home to the highest peak in Nigeria, Chappal Waddi. It cuts into Taraba and Adamawa State, all the way to the borders with Cameroon.

You'll find a wide range of 500 bird species, leopards, primates, and maybe even a Mountain hiking team. Then again, you can just start your own team.

 

4. Ogbunike caves.

play

The collection of caves has had a strong spiritual significance to the people of Ogbunike since it was first discovered centuries ago.. This significance is still apparent, as the “Ime Ogbe” celebration is undertaken every year to commemorate the discovery of the caves. Its also a UNESCO Heritage site.

Fun fact: The epic Igodo movie was shot here.

So be sure you'll find divine artistry in nature and a rich culture to bask in.

 

5. Obudu Mountain Resort.

Obudu Ranch Resort play

Obudu Ranch Resort

(tourism)

Probably the most popular on this list in recent times, the greatness of this place was first tapped into in 1951 by a Scot camper. The glory was restored when the government of Cross Rivers State revamped it and made it one of the most popular tourist attractions in West Africa.

Most importantly, you'll find a breathtaking view from aboard cable cars, wildlife, and clean, untainted nature at its finest.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Fu'ad Lawal

Fu'ad Lawal is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He cooks Content, Copy and Fiction/Nonfiction. He loves to explore new things in people and places. Where his wallet can't take him, he goes in books. He likes his Garri with very cold water.

Top 3

1 Christmas Chicken Suffering from bloated stomach after eating too much...bullet
2 Nigerian Food Mongers 6 Interesting ways to cure your burnt tongue...bullet
3 Hangout Spots In Lagos 5 interesting places worth checking out this...bullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

 
Christmas Drinks Make your Christmas Zobo delicious by adding Sugar Cane and Nutmeg to it
 
Christmas Recipe This Oyinbo triple-decker chocolate cake is just perfect for Christmas
Nigerian Drinks Lemon and warm water is the best drink for your body
 
African Salad Finally, you can now make your own Abacha from home