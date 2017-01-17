Travel Africa Gambia is the country everybody will be visiting in 2017

Hello, 2017 globe trotters, Gambia is waiting for you.

In 2016, our Instagram feed was blessed with beautiful travel pictures of stunning beaches, historic towns, vibrant cities, safari rides, mountain climbing and lush islands in Tanzania, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco.

But this year, a lot of people have been adding Gambia to their bucket list. To these people, pursuing hiking trails, bathing in the sun, exploring diverse landmarks and getting acquainted with beautiful culture and traditions makes Gambia a must visit.

Peaceful, serene and harmonious, Gambia makes for a perfect holiday destination. The country is rich with beaches and is home to many safari camps. It also boasts of rich traditions and culture, tourists can revel in its awesomeness while also enjoying the country’s beautiful landscapes.

Banjul market alley stals

 

Hello, 2017 globe trotters, Gambia is waiting for you. Here are some highlights to consider if you are visiting:

Kunta Kinteh Island: For slave trade history

Formerly known as James Island, it is a tiny island located in River Gambia and joins the Atlantic Ocean. The island is particularly significant for their relation to the beginning and the abolition of slave trade.

Katchikally Crocodile Pool: See and greet friendly crocodiles

This is a sacred pool that came into being in a mystical way. The pond is sacred in its nature and it is inhabited by friendly crocodiles.

Local Gambians also revere it for its healing powers and as a place where people come to pray for blessings. The pond also house a community owned museum. It has a display collection of around 1,000 historical objects housed in four African styled round huts.

Banjul: Commercial Hub

Banjul is the capital city of The Gambia. It is a place that accommodates all tribes of The Gambia. It is the commercial hub of the country as far as the port is concerned with the administrative occupation.

Apside from being the capital city, Banjul has a lot stunning beaches and it houses an Atlantic port, which serves as a crossing point to other parts of the country.

Janjangbureh: The Islands that put Hawaii to shame

Janjabureh is one of the most beautiful places in Gambia.  It is an island where every minute spent is a moving and memorable lesson.

Wassu, Kerbatch Stone Circles: Awesome concentration of megaliths

Listed in the World Heritage Sites, Wassu and Kerbatch Stone Circles is among the natural, cultural and physical significance places in The Gambia.

Historical and cultural significance of the stone circles revealed it to be a unique concentration of megaliths. And nowhere is there such a large concentration of megaliths as it is found on the north bank of the River Gambia.

Other places to see includes the Abuko Nature Reserve, Brufut beaches, Tanji Museums, Brikama markets and so many more.

Author

Zaynab Quadri

Zaynab Quadri Zaynab is a senior associate at pulse. Self-described as "book obsessed and African lit lover," her life revolves around reviewing books and taking book pictures. Follow her on Instagram/Twitter @Zaynabtyty

