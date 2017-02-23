Sudanese Recipe How to make Sudanese Chicken Mafe

Step by step guide on how to make this mouthwatering dish.

  • Published:
chicken marinade play

chicken marinade

(scrumpdillyicious.blogspot.com)

Mafe is one of the variations of African groundnut stew popular in West Africa.

It's a delicious stew made with chicken, fish, or lamb simmered in a fragrant sauce thickened with ground peanuts and a colourful combination of mixed vegetables. Mafe can be tweaked according to what ingredients you have on hand. Let's make the Sudanese version of Chicken Mafe.

Ingredients

1. Peanut butter

2. Chicken

3. Chicken stock

4. Sweet potato

5. Oil

6. Onion

7. Garlic

8. Tomatoes

9. Red bell pepper

10. Seasoning cubes

11. Cayenne

12. Salt

13. Spinach

14. Carrot (optional)

Preparation

1. Marinade chicken in salt, garlic, cayenne and vegetable oil

2. Cook chicken for about 10 minutes or until it's brown

3. Pour some vegetable oil in a pan and stir fry chopped onion, garlic, pepper and carrot. Fry for about 2 minutes.

4. Stir in peanut butter, cayenne tomatoes and tomato juice.

5. Add the chicken and the chicken stock. Cover and simmer for about 2 minutes.

6. Add sweet potatoes and simmer until tender and thickens.

7. Finally, add spinach till just wilted.

8. Serve with white rice. Enjoy!

