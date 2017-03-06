Sudanese Recipe How to make aseeda

Sudanese wheat porridge, Aseeda, is delicious and easy to make. Learn how to prepare in 3 easy steps.

Sudanese recipe, Aseeda is a kind of porridge, which although can be taken with different Sudanese traditional sauce, is a full meal on its own.

Its similar to fufu, a dough ball made from the boiled starch of potato and cassava popularly eaten in western and southern Africa and also the Caribbean.

Made of water, salt and flour (either corn flour, wheat flour or other types of flour, such as sorghum flour), Aseeda is a very easy delicacy to prepare.

Ingredients

1. 1/2kg Flour

2. Water

3. 1/2 cup Yeast

4. 1 tsp Salt

Preparation

1. Combine flour, two cups water and yeast in a bowl and mix properly. Leave in warm place for about five hours to rise.

2. Boil about 4 cups of water with salt. When water is boiling, add aseeda mixture and mix with well. You can add more flour if dough thin. Once dough is thickened, add 1/2 cup of water and simmer until bubbling.

3.  Pour into a large bowl and allow to stand until cooled and thickened. Turn upside down onto a serving plate.

Serve with tagalia sauce or any other sauce of your choice.

Kehinde Omotosho

