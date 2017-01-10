#SaltBae This chef is causing wahala on Twitter

Salt bae is a thirsty chef.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Food Monger If there's any white Amala you need to try, let it be this one
Ojukokoro This story is why you must be careful when eating with British people
African Star Apple This Agbalumo drink is the best thing on the Internet right now
Spaghetti Appreciation Day 10 scrumptious pictures of spaghetti that prove happiness is within reach
Oyinbo Recipes Try this gorgeous Oatmeal Cookies if you are tired of eating biscuits and Suya
Food Monger 10 funny pictures only obsessive food lovers can relate to
In France The little something that makes New Year cake
Asian Food Recipes How to make sticky-sweet chicken

Meet butcher and chef Nusret Gökçe who went viral after his sprinkling salt skills almost killed everyone.

All the sauce:

play

 

Just look at the way he butchered the meat and sprinkled the salt:

Everyone on Twitter went ballistic and he became a huge meme:

 

 

 

 

play

play

 

play

 

play

 

play

 

 

Someone even made a sketch:

 

And we are out:

play

 

The entrepreneur, has one million followers on Instagram, owns a small chain of steakhouses in Turkey called Nusr-Et Steak House, which are named after him.

play

ALSO READ: 8 funny things Oyinbo people have done with food

Author

Zaynab Quadri

Zaynab Quadri Zaynab is a senior associate at pulse. Self-described as "book obsessed and African lit lover," her life revolves around reviewing books and taking book pictures. Follow her on Instagram/Twitter @Zaynabtyty

Top 3

1 Travel Nigeria 5 breathtaking natural resorts you must see in your lifetimebullet
2 African Star Apple This Agbalumo drink is the best thing on the...bullet
3 Hangout Spots In Lagos 5 interesting places worth checking out this...bullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

 
Nigerian Recipes You should totally make this Potato Peppersoup for dinner
In a small village in eastern France two sisters are doggedly holding out against the trend towards mass produced charms for the traditional "Galette des Rois" cake
In France The little something that makes New Year cake
 
Oyinbo Recipes Try this gorgeous Oatmeal Cookies if you are tired of eating biscuits and Suya
 
Asian Food Recipes How to make sticky-sweet chicken