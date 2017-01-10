SaltBae This chef is causing wahala on Twitter

Meet butcher and chef Nusret Gökçe who went viral after his sprinkling salt skills almost killed everyone.
All the sauce:
Just look at the way he butchered the meat and sprinkled the salt:
Everyone on Twitter went ballistic and he became a huge meme:
Someone even made a sketch:
And we are out:
The entrepreneur, has one million followers on Instagram, owns a small chain of steakhouses in Turkey called Nusr-Et Steak House, which are named after him.
ALSO READ: 8 funny things Oyinbo people have done with food