Rice and Beans Recipes 10 Rice and Beans delicacies that will have you asking for more

You can now enjoy your rice and beans delicacy in more interesting ways.
Once upon a time in my life, I decided I was going to food discipline myself and so, I went on a Rice and Beans challenge. It's basically about eating just rice and beans for three days. In my search for ways to avoid a boring and stereotyped rice and beans recipe, I discovered a good number of interesting recipes. Today, I'll share with you some of these recipes so that you can eat your rice and beans in style.
1. Nigerian rice and beans
2. Brown rice with black-eyed Peas and Greens
3. Dilled Adzuki Bean and Rice Salad
4. Brown Rice, Black Bean and Veggie
5. Asian-Style Fried Rice and Beans
6. Cheesy Rice and Beans and Chicken Bake
7. Calypso rice and beans
8. Costa Rican rice and beans with fried eggs
9. Mexican tomato rice and beans
10. Garbanzo rice and beans
Now you have more ways to enjoy a satisfying, delicious and interesting rice and beans delicacy.
ALSO READ: 6 tantalizing ways to enjoy eating Nigerian Beans