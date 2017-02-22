Rice and Beans Recipes 10 Rice and Beans delicacies that will have you asking for more

Rice and Beans is one of my favourite recipe. It has a way of making me feel healthy because it combines both carbohydrates and proteins in one meal, alongside other vitamins and minerals used in preparing the sauce or stew used in taking this delicacy.

Once upon a time in my life, I decided I was going to food discipline myself and so, I went on a Rice and Beans challenge. It's basically about eating just rice and beans for three days. In my search for ways to avoid a boring and stereotyped rice and beans recipe, I discovered a good number of interesting recipes. Today, I'll share with you some of these recipes so that you can eat your rice and beans in style.

1. Nigerian rice and beans

2. Brown rice with black-eyed Peas and Greens

3. Dilled Adzuki Bean and Rice Salad

4. Brown Rice, Black Bean and Veggie

5. Asian-Style Fried Rice and Beans

6. Cheesy Rice and Beans and Chicken Bake

7. Calypso rice and beans

8. Costa Rican rice and beans with fried eggs

9. Mexican tomato rice and beans

10. Garbanzo rice and beans

Now you have more ways to enjoy a satisfying, delicious and interesting rice and beans delicacy.