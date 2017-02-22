Rice and Beans Recipes 10 Rice and Beans delicacies that will have you asking for more

You can now enjoy your rice and beans delicacy in more interesting ways.

  • Published:
rice and beans play

rice and beans

(bhg.com)

Rice and Beans is one of my favourite recipe. It has a way of making me feel healthy because it combines both carbohydrates and proteins in one meal, alongside other vitamins and minerals used in preparing the sauce or stew used in taking this delicacy.

Once upon a time in my life, I decided I was going to food discipline myself and so, I went on a Rice and Beans challenge. It's basically about eating just rice and beans for three days. In my search for ways to avoid a boring and stereotyped rice and beans recipe, I discovered a good number of interesting recipes. Today, I'll share with you some of these recipes so that you can eat your rice and beans in style.

1. Nigerian rice and beans

rice and beans play

rice and beans

(Modern African cuisine)

 

2. Brown rice with black-eyed Peas and Greens

rice and beans play

rice and beans

(5dollardinners)

 

3. Dilled Adzuki Bean and Rice Salad

rice and beans play

rice and beans

(nourishingmeals.com)

 

4. Brown Rice, Black Bean and Veggie

rice and beans play

rice and beans

(abirdandabean.com)

 

5. Asian-Style Fried Rice and Beans

rice and beans play

rice and beans

(bhg.com)

 

6. Cheesy Rice and Beans and Chicken Bake

rice and bens play

rice and bens

(tastykitchen)

7. Calypso rice and beans

calypso rice and beans play

calypso rice and beans

(myrecipes.com)

 

8. Costa Rican rice and beans with fried eggs

rice and beans play

rice and beans

(finecooking.com)

9. Mexican tomato rice and beans

rice and beans play

rice and beans

(fortheloveofcooking.net)

10. Garbanzo rice and beans

rice and beans play

rice and beans

(cheapveg.tumblr.com)

Now you have more ways to enjoy a satisfying, delicious and interesting rice and beans delicacy.

