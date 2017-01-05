Oyinbo Recipes Try this gorgeous Oatmeal Cookies if you are tired of eating biscuits and Suya

You should totally try this if you are tired of cabin biscuit.

  Published:
  play

Are you tired of eating suya, biscuits and cookies, then you should totally try this oatmeal cookies.

It is super easy to make and the ingredients can easily be gotten here in Nigeria.

  play

 

Ingredients

Makes: 3 1/2 dozen cookies

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups rolled oats (not quick-cooking)

1 cup sweetened shredded coconut

  play

 

Preparation

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a small bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl, cream the butter with the sugars until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla, and beat well. Add the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Stir in the oats and coconut. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets, leaving several inches between for expansion. Bake 12-14 minutes, or until lightly golden.

Cool the cookies on the sheets for 5 minutes, and then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

This recipe was culled from BuzzFeed

