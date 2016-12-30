Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Oyinbo Recipe :  How to make Banana Bread with less than 2 thousand Naira

Here is how to make a tasty Banana Bread with just 2 thousand Naira.

If youare tired of eating Agege bread and you'd like to bake your own bread.

This ingredients will serve 10 people.

Ingredients:

225g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

250g ripe bananas (weighed without skins)

100ml sour cream

185g light brown muscavado sugar

2 large eggs

150g unsalted butter, melted

Preparations

To make the banana bread lightly grease a loaf tin and line with a strip of parchment paper. Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl and mix together, set aside.

Place the bananas in a large bowl and use a fork to mash. Mix in the sour cream, muscavado sugar, eggs and the butter.

Add the flour mixture and gently fold together until the flour is fully blended into the batter.

Pour into the prepared loaf tin and bake for about 50-55 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean.

This recipe was culled from Daily Mail.

