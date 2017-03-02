Pepper Soup, a popular Nigerian soup recipe, is simply meat in a spiced broth.

Nigerian pepper soup is easy to prepare and could be made with all sorts of assorted meat or fish. It is one of the most sought after delicacy served in bars, restaurants and at home.

Today, we will make some mouth-watering assorted meat pepper soup.

Ingredients

1. Assorted meat

2. Scotch bonnet (Atarodo)

3. Onion

4. Garlic

5. Pepper soup spice

6. Cayenne (Ata gun gun)

7. Garlic

8. Dry or fresh Efinrin or Utazi leaves

9. Black pepper

10. Seasoning cubes

11. Salt

Preparation

1. Wash the meat thoroughly, cut into small chunks and transfer to a cooking pot. Add chopped onion, garlic, ginger, seasoning cubes and salt to taste. Then boil.

2. Add some more water to have enough stock for the pepper soup and boil meat till its soft.

3. Add the chopped scotch bonnet (atarodo) and cayenne (ata gun gun).

4. Add black pepper and cook for about 2 minutes.

5. Add pepper soup spice and cook for about 2 minutes.

5. Add the efinrin or utazi leaves. Let it simmer for 2 minutes.

Voila! our pepper soup's ready!