Nigerian Recipe Let's make some mouth-watering pepper soup

Easy guide on how to prepare a delicious bowl of pepper soup

  • Published: , Refreshed:
goatmeat pepper soup play

goatmeat pepper soup

(9jafoodie)

Ogbono Soup How to prepare Ogbono soup
Breakfast Tips Seven Healthy Breakfast Recipes to kickstart your day
Sudanese Recipe How to make Beef, Spinach and Peanut Stew
Nigerian Recipe 6 tantalizing ways to enjoy eating Nigerian Beans
Shawarma Nigerian Homemade Shawarma
Efo Riro Make Efo Riro with these five easy steps
Health Tips Seven Nigerian foods that will help your weight loss journey
Vagina Cakes These trending super graphic vagina cakes have come to stay
Food Art Check out these amazing food-inspired Artworks
Weight Loss Drinks Homemade Remedies to help you lose Weight

Pepper Soup, a popular Nigerian soup recipe, is simply meat in a spiced broth.

Nigerian pepper soup is easy to prepare and could be made with all sorts of assorted meat or fish. It is one of the most sought after delicacy served in bars, restaurants and at home.

Today, we will make some mouth-watering assorted meat pepper soup.

Ingredients

1. Assorted meat

2. Scotch bonnet (Atarodo)

3. Onion

4. Garlic

5. Pepper soup spice

6. Cayenne (Ata gun gun)

7. Garlic

8. Dry or fresh Efinrin or Utazi leaves

9. Black pepper

10. Seasoning cubes

11. Salt

ALSO READ: Learn how to make asun

Preparation

1. Wash the meat thoroughly, cut into small chunks and transfer to a cooking pot. Add chopped onion, garlic, ginger, seasoning cubes and salt to taste. Then boil.

pepper soup play

pepper soup

(sisi jemimah)

 

2. Add some more water to have enough stock for the pepper soup and boil meat till its soft.

Pepper soup play

Pepper soup

(Sisi Jemimeh)

 

3.  Add the chopped scotch bonnet (atarodo) and cayenne (ata gun gun).

pepper soup play

pepper soup

(sisi Jemimah)

 

4. Add black pepper and cook for about 2 minutes.

5. Add pepper soup spice and cook for about 2 minutes.

pepper soup play

pepper soup

(sisi Jemimah)

 

5. Add the efinrin or utazi leaves. Let it simmer for 2 minutes.

pepper soup play

pepper soup

(sisi Jemimah)

 

Voila! our pepper soup's ready!

More

Rice and Beans Recipes 10 Rice and Beans delicacies that will have you asking for more

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho Intern at Pulse.ng Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Weight Loss Drinks Homemade Remedies to help you lose Weightbullet
2 In Dominican Republic 5 Things you should know about Caribbean Nationsbullet
3 Hello Travellers 5 amazing Places to travel in 2017bullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

chicken marinade
Sudanese Recipe How to make Sudanese Chicken Mafe
Johannesburg
Discover Africa 5 beautiful African cities you should visit
rice and beans
Rice and Beans Recipes 10 Rice and Beans delicacies that will have you asking for more
Brown rice and Omelette
Food Art Check out these amazing food-inspired Artworks