Nigerian Recipe Learn how to make Asun, Spicy Smoked Peppered Goat Meat

Asun is one irresistible, delicious and easy to make small chop in Nigeria. Here's how to make one.

  • Published:

Asun is simply grilled/roasted/barbequed/smoked and seasoned goat meat.

Asun is an irresistible, delicious and spicy as in 'pepperish' Nigerian small chops. But, if you aren't in for the pepper, you could modify your recipe to taste.

Ingredients

1. Goat meat

2. Scotch Bonnet (Atarodo)

3. Onion

4. Salt

5. Seasoning cube

6. Vegetable oil

7. Green and Red pepper (optional)

Asun

(Nigerian FoodTv)

 

Preparation

1. Chop Goat meat into bitesize chunk and marinade with salt, seasoning cube, onion and a little vegetable oil to taste. You can cover it and put it in the frigde to marinate for about 1 hour

Asun

(Sisi Jemimah)

 

2. Place the meat in the oven and grill for about 30 minutes. You can boil the meat before grilling if you like your meat very soft.

Asun

(Nigerian FoodTv)

 

3. Pour 2 tablespoonful of Vegetable oil in a pan and stir-fry chopped/blended Pepper, onion and green pepper for about 2 minutes.

Asun

(Sisi Jemimah)

 

4. Add the grilled goat meat and stir-fry for about 3 minutes. You can add more salt and seasoning cubes to taste.

Asun

(sisi jemimah)

 

Asun is Ready! Quick and Easy, right?

ALSO READ: Nigerian Homemade Shawarma

More

Ogbono Soup How to prepare Ogbono soup

