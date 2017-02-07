Nigerian Beans Six ways to enjoy eating Nigerian Beans

Beans! Beans! Beans!

Beans is known to be a healthy but boring meal in this part of the world. I remember when I was a little girl, and my mama would make me eat Beans every once in a while just because it's rich in protein (plant protein). It was never a pleasant sight to behold, watching me eat with so much displeasure. Then I discovered better ways to take in my protein-rich diet.

Today, I'll share with you amazing and more interesting ways of eating Beans.

1. Rice and Beans

Rice and Beans, either as plain or Jollof, Rice and Beans is one of my favourites. Easy to prepare and absolutely delicious.

2. Akara

Akara known as Bean Cake is my Saturday breakfast, prepared the traditional way of deep fry. Serve with Bread, Pap(Ogi) or Custard.

3. Pancake Akara

Pancake Akara is a healthy way to eat Akara as you do not need to deep fry. It's a great recipe for those on a weight loss recipe and those watching the oil content in their diet.

4. Moin Moin

Moin Moin is known as Bean pudding. Make your Moin Moin interesting and inviting by adding different ingredients like eggs, fish, diced meat and all. Ulala! delicious!

5. Gbegiri

Gbegiri is a beans-based soup popular among Yoruba people and often served with Jute soup (Ewedu), Stew and Amala. Also cooked by the Hausa people, called Miyan Wake, served mostly with Tuwo Shinkafa .

6. Beans

Beans(Oil Beans) is the popular and traditional way of eating Beans. You can make your Beans inviting and interesting by adding plantain, potatoes and yam to it.