In Dominican Republic 5 Things you should know about Caribbean Nations

Today, Dominican Republic, a caribbean nation, celebrates its 168 years of Independence! Happy Independence day!

The 27th day of February 1844 is the date when Dominican’s obtained their Independence and were finally called the Dominican Republic after many years of being a Spanish colony.

Here's a list of 5 things to know about the Dominican Republic.

1. The Dominican Republic is the 2nd largest Caribbean with a surface area of 18,704 square miles (48,442 square kilometres). It has a surface area of 18,704 square miles (48,442 square kilometres). It occupies the eastern two-thirds of The Dominican Republic is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean to the north and to the south by the Caribbean Sea.

Surprisingly, It beats out the Cayman Islands, Aruba, Jamaica, and the Virgin Islands as the most visited destination in the Caribbean

2. The word "Dominican" never appears in the Dominican Republic national anthem; instead, the people are referred to as Quisqueyans, a Taino word. The Taino, a peaceful subgroup of the Arawak s, were the native people of the Dominican Republic. So, many Taino words have been integrated into the everyday Spanish vocabulary.

3. The word “Dominican” has a meaning beyond being born in the Dominican Republic… it actually means “God’s sons.” According to history, the name was given to them after a group of religious educators, who arrived on the island of “La Hispañola” when they were still a Spanish colony.

4. People in the Caribbean live on a different time. In general, you will notice that people are much more relaxed and easy-going. Things go slower there, and nobody seems to be in a real hurry for anything.

5. The Dominican Republic is the most popular tourist destination in the Caribbean and it generates over 5 million arrivals each year.

Tourism is an important source of revenue in the country, particularly in coastal areas and one of the fueling factors in the economic growth.