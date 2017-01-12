Hodonu Daniel "5,140 tourists visited first storey building in Nigeria"

The first storey building in Nigeria located in Badagry, Lagos State, reportedly hosted 5,140 visitors from January to December 2016.

  • Published:
play

African Star Apple This Agbalumo drink is the best thing on the Internet right now
#SaltBae This chef is causing wahala on Twitter
Oyinbo Recipes Try this gorgeous Oatmeal Cookies if you are tired of eating biscuits and Suya
In France The little something that makes New Year cake
Nigerian Recipes You should totally make this Potato Peppersoup for dinner
Diet Foods that will make you look younger than your age

The first storey building in Nigeria located in Badagry, Lagos State, reportedly hosted 5,140 visitors from January to December 2016.

The site’s facility manager, Mr Hodonu Daniel told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that tourists who visited the 171-year-old- structure last year were higher than corresponding years.

“We have been able to attract more tourists to this site because of the proper maintenance of the place and we have been able to preserve its originality. In year 2015, those that visited the site were 3,457 but we were able to increase the number due to the historic nature of this site.

“The peak period is usually during Christmas, New Year, Easter, Sallah and whenever students are in session,” he said.

play

 

He said Nigerians should be more patriotic in visiting the various monuments in the country.

“Nigerians should imbibe the habit of visiting the various museums and monuments in the country in order to boost tourism development in the country. Students patronise the building more than others and that isn’t good enough,” he told NAN.

NAN reported that the foundation of the building was laid in 1842 and construction was completed in 1845.

ALSO READ: 5 breathtaking natural resorts you must see in your lifetime

Author

Zaynab Quadri

Zaynab Quadri Zaynab is a senior associate at pulse. Self-described as "book obsessed and African lit lover," her life revolves around reviewing books and taking book pictures. Follow her on Instagram/Twitter @Zaynabtyty

Top 3

1 Nigerian Recipes You should totally make this Potato Peppersoup for dinnerbullet
2 #SaltBae This chef is causing wahala on Twitterbullet
3 Travel Nigeria 5 breathtaking natural resorts you must see in your...bullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

African #SaltBae
African #SaltBae Guys, this Kenyan chef just broke the Internet
Diet Foods that will make you look younger than your age
In a small village in eastern France two sisters are doggedly holding out against the trend towards mass produced charms for the traditional "Galette des Rois" cake
In France The little something that makes New Year cake
 
African Star Apple This Agbalumo drink is the best thing on the Internet right now