Ginger Beer :  This non-alcoholic drink is really perfect for Harmattan

Ginger has been used for its medicinal properties for centuries among many cultures. It has a long history of use for relieving digestive problems such as nausea, loss of appetite, motion sickness and pain.

It is also perfect for this Harmattan as drinking Ginger is a good way to keep warm.

It is diaphoretic, which means that it promotes sweating, working to keep the body warm from within. As such, if you are cold, drinking ginger beer or even ginger tea is particularly useful.

Ingredients

4 lemons

1 orange

3/4 cup roughly chopped fresh ginger

3/4 cup honey

3/4 cup sugar

1 1/4 cups orange juice

4 cups sparkling mineral water, chilled

Preparations

Grate 2 tablespoons each of lemon and orange zest. Squeeze 1/3 cup lemon juice from 3 of the lemons. Set aside.

In a food processor, pulse the ginger, honey, and sugar until just combined. Add the orange and lemon juices and process. Transfer to a large lidded container. Add the orange and lemon zests and 2 cups of boiling water and stir until the sugar dissolves. Cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate for at least 24 hours and up to 5 days.

To serve, strain the ginger-beer base into a pitcher. Thinly slice the remaining lemon and orange to form circles. Add the slices and mineral water to the pitcher and stir. Serve over ice.