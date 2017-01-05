Food Monger 10 funny pictures only obsessive food lovers can relate to

1.When people tell you, you eat too much:

2. When you are never angry but always hungry:

3. When you are hungry few seconds after you have finished eating:

4. Sad face activated:

5. When you eat lunch 4 times in a day:

6. The struggle:

7. When you get to Owanbe and you order for 5 plates of different dishes:

8. When you are hungry and you can't keep quiet:

9. When the only relationship you are in is with food:

10. When someone is questioning your love for food:

And after everything, there is still no food: