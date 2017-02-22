Discover Africa 5 beautiful African Cities you should visit

In for adventure? Let's travel through Africa as we visit 5 beautiful African cities.

1. Mombasa

Your visit to Kenya is incomplete without exploring the beautiful walls of Mombasa.

Accessible by train, plane, and car, Mombasa, a historic city, is Kenya’s first relaxation destination with lots of interesting sights seeing to do. Exploring the

2. Kampala

Kampala, a large cosmopolitan city, known as one of the safest on the African continent, spread over several hills near the shores of Lake Victoria is the largest city in Uganda. Wide tree-lined streets, government buildings, museums, a number of new parks and recreational spaces makes Kampala one of the greenest capitals in the continent.

3. Johannesburg

Johannesburg is South Africa’s biggest city, as well as the economic centre of the richest country in Africa. The city is home to a variety of museums and other tourist attractions and is one of the most important urban areas in Africa.

4. Durban

Durban is the third largest city in South Africa, right after Johannesburg and Cape Town. Located on South Africa’s eastern coast in the KwaZulu-Natal province, set upon Natal Bay with its extensive beaches, fantastic weather, Durban is one of the busiest ports in the world as well as a top vacation spot.

5.Lagos

Lagos is the second most populous city in Africa. Lagos is Nigeria’s major attraction, with people streaming in from places across Nigeria, neighbouring countries, Africa’s furthest corners, and abroad.