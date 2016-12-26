Christmas Chicken :  Suffering from bloated stomach after eating too much food? Try this

Here are 3 common fruits and vegetables you can use to make juices and smoothies for belly bloating.
You have eaten all your Christmas chicken and you even ate from all your 25 neighbours as well. Now you are suffering from sluggishness and discomfort of belly bloating.
Because we are so nice at Pulse, we have decided to compile 3 common fruits and vegetables you can use to make juices and smoothies for belly bloating.
Lemon
Lemon is a gentle, natural laxative and diuretic. Because lemon possesses these properties, drinking lemon juice can help alleviate constipation and flush the excess salt from your system. You can try drinking lemon juice with some peppermint leaves sprinkled in (the peppermint helps with indigestion).
Cucumber
Likewise, cucumber’s high water content make it one of the great juices for belly bloating. Just like Lemon, Cucumber is a natural diuretic. It contains so much water that it helps remove excess salt from your system, in turn helping to prevent water retention and thereby helping to reduce bloating. Juicing cucumber will give you a healthful anti-bloat beverage with a cool, refreshing flavor. Or, you could simply add some to your usual juice recipes.
Watermelon
Virtually every type of melon provides health benefits, but watermelon’s extremely high water content (about 92% of a watermelon’s flesh consists of water) means it’s a potent natural diuretic. Like juicing lemon, and cucumber, juicing watermelon can help flush excess salt from your system.
Just make sure you have a restroom handy for a couple of hours after you drink this “super bloat-fighting juice” – the diuretic effects of these fruits and veggies mean you’ll probably be urinating quite a bit.
A "banish belly bloat" juice recipe
1 cucumber, sliced
1 lemon, peeled
2 apples, cored and sliced
Juice all of these ingredients together in your juicer. Drink immediately. If you'd like to add optional green leaf lettuce, this will help too.
You should notice a difference in your bloating within one day, but if you still feel bloated, drink this juice (or one of the other juices for belly bloating) for a few days until you see improvement.
A few other ways to fight belly bloat
Reduce your overall salt/sodium intake
Avoid eating too many processed foods
Limit your intake of carbonated beverages and alcohol
Make sure you get enough exercise and sleep
Drink plenty of fresh water in addition to your juice
Fresh aloe vera juice will soothe a sore or sour stomach that could also cause belly bloat- add a little bit to your juices every day
Try to swallow less air - drink directly from the cup, glass or other container, not through a straw
Avoid high-fat foods
Avoid eating large meals – eat four to six smaller meals per day instead of three large ones.
This recipe was culled from allaboutjuicing.com
