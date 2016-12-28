Cat Fish PepperSoup :  How to make your own Point and Kill from home

We all love some fresh fish, point and kill CatFish Peppersoup.

Since it is recession and Iya Sikira is charging us more, here is how to make yours from home.

Ingredients

500g Cat Fish

4 Ehu or Ariwo or Calabash Nutmeg seeds

Habanero Pepper or chilli pepper (to taste)

A few scent leaves

2 medium onions

Salt (to taste)

2 big stock cubes

Preparation

To prepare Cat Fish Pepper Soup, wash and cut the cat fish into 1-inch thick slices. Boil some hot water and pour on the pieces of fish, stir and remove immediately. This toughens the skin of the fish so that it does not fall apart during cooking. roast ehu for pepper soup

Using an old frying pan, roast the Ehu seeds (stirring constantly) till you can smell it. Don't worry you will know when it is OK to take it off because it has a distinctive aroma.

Peel off the membrane from all the Ehu seeds and grind with a dry mill.

Cut the onions into tiny pieces.

Wash and pick the scent leaves and tear them up with your fingers into small pieces.

Cooking Directions

Place the pieces of fish in a pot and pour water to just cover the fish, add the stock cubes and bring to the boil.

Once it starts to boil add the ground ehu, onions, habanero pepper and scent leaves and continue cooking.

Once the catfish is done, add salt to taste and leave to simmer for about 5 minutes and it's ready!

Catfish Pepper Soup should always be served hot. It can be eaten alone with a chilled drink. I love to eat it with Agidi, Boiled White Rice or Boiled Yam.

This recipe was culled from the awesome allnigerianrecipes.com