African Star Apple This Agbalumo drink is the best thing on the Internet right now

For those who are slightly obsessed with the fruit, here is another way you can juice it beautifully.
Ingredients
Skin and seeds of 6 Agbalumo
1/2 cup of white, granulated sugar (to taste)
Seeds of 6 green cardamom pods, crushed
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Pinch of saffron - 10 to 15 strands
Preparation
Combine all ingredients in a pan
Top with a litre of water
Bring to the boil and then turn down to simmer for 12 - 15 minutes
Remove from heat and let cook down
Decant (straining if you like)
Serve on ice
Notes
You can include the flesh of the Agbalumo but the resulting drink will be cloudy
Vary the spices to suit your desires
Make mocktails and cocktails - I think combinations with orange juice would work really well.
This recipe was taken from awesome KitchenButterfly.com
