African Star Apple This Agbalumo drink is the best thing on the Internet right now

Agbalumo is here again!

For those who are slightly obsessed with the fruit, here is another way you can juice it beautifully.

Ingredients

Skin and seeds of 6 Agbalumo

1/2 cup of white, granulated sugar (to taste)

Seeds of 6 green cardamom pods, crushed

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Pinch of saffron - 10 to 15 strands

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in a pan

Top with a litre of water

Bring to the boil and then turn down to simmer for 12 - 15 minutes

Remove from heat and let cook down

Decant (straining if you like)

Serve on ice

Notes

You can include the flesh of the Agbalumo but the resulting drink will be cloudy

Vary the spices to suit your desires

Make mocktails and cocktails - I think combinations with orange juice would work really well.

