Yesterday, I told you guys about a butcher and chef Nusret Gökçe who went viral after his salt skills went became a huge hit.

Because Africans are the best people in the world, our own salt bae just nailed it.

He did not sprinkle the salt, he freaking owned it:

Guys look at the African #Saltbae. TEARS #emo#8J+Ygg==###emo#8J+Ygg==###emo#8J+Ygg==###emo#8J+SgA==###emo#8J+Rhw==## https://t.co/T6lOQJUxbn — Georgesketch (@Georgesketch) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Just look at the final, flamboyant salt sprinkling.

Twitter loved it.

If you guys don't make the African #saltbae trend you're all going to hell https://t.co/aKmBDn1lzH — Akœndu_ (@DavidAkondu) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@Georgesketch the seed into dustbin killed me — JoeySlick (@_Asante_) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Guys be honest, who owned it? African Salt bae or Turkey Salt Bae?

