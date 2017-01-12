African #SaltBae

Yesterday, I told you guys about a butcher and chef Nusret Gökçe who went viral after his salt skills went became a huge hit.
Just look at:
Because Africans are the best people in the world, our own salt bae just nailed it.
He did not sprinkle the salt, he freaking owned it:
Just look at the final, flamboyant salt sprinkling.
Twitter loved it.
Guys be honest, who owned it? African Salt bae or Turkey Salt Bae?
Share your answers with us below.
