African #SaltBae Guys, this Kenyan chef just broke the Internet

African salt bae is the best of them all.

  • Published:
African #SaltBae play

African #SaltBae

Diet Foods that will make you look younger than your age
In France The little something that makes New Year cake
Nigerian Recipes You should totally make this Potato Peppersoup for dinner
#SaltBae This chef is causing wahala on Twitter
Hodonu Daniel "5,140 tourists visited first storey building in Nigeria"

Yesterday, I told you guys about a butcher and chef Nusret Gökçe who went viral after his salt skills went became a huge hit.

Just look at:

 

Because Africans are the best people in the world, our own salt bae just nailed it.

He did not sprinkle the salt, he freaking owned it:

Just look at the final, flamboyant salt sprinkling.

Twitter loved it.

Guys be honest, who owned it? African Salt bae or Turkey Salt Bae?

Share your answers with us below.

ALSO READ: This chef is causing wahala on Twitter

African #SaltBae or Turkey Salt Bae»

Author

Zaynab Quadri

Zaynab Quadri Zaynab is a senior associate at pulse. Self-described as "book obsessed and African lit lover," her life revolves around reviewing books and taking book pictures. Follow her on Instagram/Twitter @Zaynabtyty

Top 3

1 Nigerian Recipes You should totally make this Potato Peppersoup for dinnerbullet
2 #SaltBae This chef is causing wahala on Twitterbullet
3 Travel Nigeria 5 breathtaking natural resorts you must see in your...bullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

Hodonu Daniel "5,140 tourists visited first storey building in Nigeria"
Diet Foods that will make you look younger than your age
In a small village in eastern France two sisters are doggedly holding out against the trend towards mass produced charms for the traditional "Galette des Rois" cake
In France The little something that makes New Year cake
 
African Star Apple This Agbalumo drink is the best thing on the Internet right now