General Electric GE is committed to sustainable development in Mozambique

Since 2011, GE has established a base for its oil and gas business in Mozambique forging partnerships with local organizations to build infrastructure and develop a much-needed workforce for its emerging offshore industry.

Today, GE Mozambique employs 47 people and 94% of these employees are Mozambican citizens.

Oil and gas

GE has made significant progress in working with local institutions such as the National Petroleum Institution to deliver education courses developed by the Oil & Gas Florence Learning Centre in Italy. These courses contribute to developing essential skills which are needed for the sector.

Recognising that training is critical, GE Oil & Gas employed 20 engineers for the Graduate Engineering Training Programme (GETP), which involved intensive hands-on training outside Mozambique.

Transportation

In the transport sector, more than 120 new locomotives are hauling freight and coal across the country daily. That makes Mozambique’s transportation fleet the second-largest GE fleet in Africa.

GE has also worked towards building stronger relationships with key role-players in the education and logistics sectors. The company invested $250,000 in scholarships granted to Eduardo Mondlane University students, and $250,000 in a science laboratory and capacity building at University of Unilurio.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) have been signed. This includes MOUs with:

- A $250,000 donation to Eduardo Mondlane University to provide engineers with scholarships and to also develop the curriculum

- The University of Unilurio to build a science lab and support capacity building

- The Artisan Training Institutes to ensure newly hired GE Oil & Gas service engineers can be locally trained

- The ENH Logistics company to collaborate in knowledge transfer, training and development of local suppliers as well as aftermarket service capabilities for GE Oil & Gas equipment

“While the GE team in Mozambique is relatively small, we are nonetheless committed to providing support for the country in several sectors. We also believe very firmly in developing skills in Mozambique, and to share the knowledge and expertise that GE has accumulated over the years,” said Oil & Gas Senior Staff Manager Ricardo Aboud.