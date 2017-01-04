Zedeye, Poe Celeb stylist, rapper cover the first issue of 'BO' Magazine

Celebrity stylist Zedeye and rapper Poe cover a double debut issue of 'BO' Magazine.

Zedeye and Poe cover a double debut issue of 'BO' Magazine.

The celebrity stylist (Zedeye) and rapper (Poe) chose minimal looks for the eclectic cover. Zedeye chose a mustard tank dress done slightly slouchy off-shoulder wearing her signature blonde mohawk with glowing makeup look for the cover shot.

play Zedeye for BO Magazine

 

In another shot, she had a frilly feathered sash thrown around her shoulder styled with matching statement handfan.

Poe chose a slouchy matching look paired with dainty neckchain for the cover sitting relaxed for the shot while he chose a more fitting look for the cover feature.

 

Credits:

Photography - Kadara Enyeasi @enyeasi.k

Wardrobe - @bodun_ng exclusive @Maxivive

Make-up - Dey Dey @deydeysoso

Styling & Art Direction - Papa Oyeyemi @papaoyeyemi

Interview- Dafe Oboro- @dafeoboro

Visit www.bodun.maxivive.com more!

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

