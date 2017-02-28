Five Nigerian fashion brands were featured in Vogue Italia's Vogue Talents for February 2017.

Iamisigo, Sisiano, O’Milua, Onalaja and fashion retailer Zazaii made a list of 'Ones To Watch' for Vogue Italia's Vogue Talents.

The five fashion brands out of Nigeria were unveiled in the issue (of Italian Vogue) released "to support international new designers, and introduce the affluent, fashion forward Vogue customer to top stores that support and nurture emerging designer brands".

ALSO READ: Do Nigerian fashion brands have to be pricey to be taken seriously?

The 'Ones to Watch' list include O'Milua; an emerging designer known for her print designs. "She is known for her dexterity with print and clever manipulation of fabric".

Sisiano is known for his use of vibrant colours and chic silthouette. He's a "multi-hyphenate designer known for his breathtakingly romantic silhouettes and deft use of colour".

ALSO READ: 5 things Nigerian designers are getting wrong in their presentation [Pt. 1]

Onalaja is known for infusing indigenous fabrics into her intricate womenswear pieces. Iamisigo takes on artsy details for her unique pieces crafted in dense silhouettes.

Zazaii makes unique addition for supporting/nurturing emerging designers making pieces available under a roof. The fashion retailer carries a range of accessible luxury brands at her store in Lagos Nigeria.