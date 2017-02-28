Vogue Talents Zazaii, Sisiano, Iamisigo make Vogue Italia's 'Ones To Watch'

Five Nigerian fashion brands were featured in Vogue Italia's Vogue Talents' 'Ones To Watch' for February 2017!

Iamisigo,Onalaja, Sisiano, O'Milua and Zazaii featured in Vogur Italia

(Vogue Italia)

Five Nigerian fashion brands were featured in Vogue Italia's Vogue Talents for February 2017.

Iamisigo, Sisiano, O’Milua, Onalaja and fashion retailer Zazaii made a list of 'Ones To Watch' for Vogue Italia's Vogue Talents.

The five fashion brands out of Nigeria were unveiled in the issue (of Italian Vogue) released "to support international new designers, and introduce the affluent, fashion forward Vogue customer to top stores that support and nurture emerging designer brands".

The 'Ones to Watch' list include O'Milua; an emerging designer known for her print designs. "She is known for her dexterity with print and clever manipulation of fabric".

Sisiano is known for his use of vibrant colours and chic silthouette. He's a "multi-hyphenate designer known for his breathtakingly romantic silhouettes and deft use of colour".

Onalaja is known for infusing indigenous fabrics into her intricate womenswear pieces. Iamisigo takes on artsy details for her unique pieces crafted in dense silhouettes.

Keturah King for Zazaii 'Influencer Series' play

Keturah King  for Zazaii 'Influencer Series'

 

Zazaii makes unique addition for supporting/nurturing emerging designers making pieces available under a roof. The fashion retailer carries a range of accessible luxury brands at her store in Lagos Nigeria.

