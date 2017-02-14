Versace Luxury brand releases limited edition bracelet for Valentine's Day

Versace taps into Valentine's Day festivity with the release of a limited edition bracelet tagged 'All Love Is Love'.

The luxury brand's Valentine's Day offering features the signature Medusa (Head-shaped) charm in gold tone on braided adjustable leather accessory and the brand’s signature logo tag also in gold tone.

The limited edition accessory also has two additional round-shaped pendants designed to customize the bracelet to suit personal styles featuring crystals/ red and gold heart motifs.

The 'All Love Is Love' limited-edition accessory launches on the brand's online store today with based model set at a $225 retail price while additional charms set at $125 each.

To celebrate the worldwide lovers’ festivity, Versace shared a 45-second video showing couples wearing the bracelet and sharing what love means to them.