Versace Luxury brand releases limited edition bracelet for Valentine's Day

Versace taps into Valentine's Day festivity with new limited edition bracelet; 'All Love Is Love'.

  • Published:

Grammys 2017 On the red carpet: red, cutouts, pantsuits and... Trump?

Versace taps into Valentine's Day festivity with the release of a limited edition bracelet tagged 'All Love Is Love'.

The luxury brand's Valentine's Day offering features the signature Medusa (Head-shaped) charm in gold tone on braided adjustable leather accessory and the brand’s signature logo tag also in gold tone.

Versace 'All Love Is Love' bracelet

Versace's 'All Love Is Love' bracelet

(WWD)

 

The limited edition accessory also has two additional round-shaped pendants designed to customize the bracelet to suit personal styles featuring crystals/ red and gold heart motifs.

The 'All Love Is Love' limited-edition accessory launches on the brand's online store today with based model set at a $225 retail price while additional charms set at $125 each.

Versace play

Versace 'All Love Is Love' bracelet

(WWD)

 

To celebrate the worldwide lovers’ festivity, Versace shared a 45-second video showing couples wearing the bracelet and sharing what love means to them.

