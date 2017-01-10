Turban Style Scarf Learn how to tie the headwrap super chic

The turban styled scarf is in and comes together chic not to mention how versatile it is.

These days turban make stylish statements. They come in different fabrics as velvet, lush cotton, colours and styles with some embellished so it works when going for a grand look. Depending on one's taste they can instantly give a lift to any look; formal and informal so they rock.

Tying a turban can be the complete statement to finish off a look as it can make up the perfect signature for a whole getup glam and come out perfect.

Learn a quick way to get this trend fab.