Toke Makinwa OAP/author sizzles in Virgos Lounge for 'On Becoming' tour in London

OAP/author Toke Makinwa sizzles in a gold piece by Virgos Lounge and she is a sight for sore eyes.

Orange Culture Nigerian menswear brand debuts A/W'17 at London Fashion Week

The OAP, vlogger and author chose a stunning piece from UK based Nigerian owned brand Virgos Lounge to promote her book 'On Becoming' last night 24th February in London.

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa in Virgos Lounge

(Instagram)

 

She chose the sparkling look in sleeveless featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh high slit . She paired the look with black heels with silver inserts. She chose statement silver earrings as accessories for the sparkly look wearing her hair in slick centrepart.

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa in Virgos Lounge

(Instagram)

 

she rocked a sultry goth smokey eye look paired with nude lips to finish off the look sensual and bold. She was styled by Harvella Styles with makeup done by Anita Brows.

Loving the look or no?

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

