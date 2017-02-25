Toke Makinwa OAP/author sizzles in Virgos Lounge for 'On Becoming' tour in London

Toke Makinwa sizzles in a gold piece by Virgos Lounge and she is a sight for sore eyes.

The OAP, vlogger and author chose a stunning piece from UK based Nigerian owned brand Virgos Lounge to promote her book 'On Becoming' last night 24th February in London.

She chose the sparkling look in sleeveless featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh high slit . She paired the look with black heels with silver inserts. She chose statement silver earrings as accessories for the sparkly look wearing her hair in slick centrepart.

she rocked a sultry goth smokey eye look paired with nude lips to finish off the look sensual and bold. She was styled by Harvella Styles with makeup done by Anita Brows.

Loving the look or no?