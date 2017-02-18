Terry Apala Hip Hop artiste releases fresh promo photos

Hip Hop artiste releases dapper new promo photos, giving fans a taste of what's to come.

  Published:

Terry Apala is ready for fresh new things if his new promo photos are anything to go by.

Fresh off his nomination as Rookie of The Year at the 2016 Headies awards; the Hip Hop act released fresh, colorful photos to complete a very successful year.

ALSO READ: Terry Apala, Dremo, Mayorkun, others nominated for Rookie of the year

(pulse)

 

With an impressive number of show line-ups during the festive season and performances at a couple of shows in 2016, Apala is definitely ready for another successful year.

The artiste signed to Nelson Jack Music has a lot in store for his fans this year beginning with these photos

(pulse)

 

(pulse)

 

Photography: Emily Nkanga Photography

Styling: Jekwu The Stylist.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

