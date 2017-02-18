Terry Apala is ready for fresh new things if his new promo photos are anything to go by.

Fresh off his nomination as Rookie of The Year at the 2016 Headies awards; the Hip Hop act released fresh, colorful photos to complete a very successful year.

With an impressive number of show line-ups during the festive season and performances at a couple of shows in 2016, Apala is definitely ready for another successful year.

The artiste signed to Nelson Jack Music has a lot in store for his fans this year beginning with these photos

Photography: Emily Nkanga Photography

Styling: Jekwu The Stylist.