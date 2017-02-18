Hip Hop artiste releases dapper new promo photos, giving fans a taste of what's to come.
Fresh off his nomination as Rookie of The Year at the 2016 Headies awards; the Hip Hop act released fresh, colorful photos to complete a very successful year.
With an impressive number of show line-ups during the festive season and performances at a couple of shows in 2016, Apala is definitely ready for another successful year.
The artiste signed to Nelson Jack Music has a lot in store for his fans this year beginning with these photos
Photography: Emily Nkanga Photography
Styling: Jekwu The Stylist.