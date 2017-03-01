Style Tips 5 chic versatile pieces to fire up your wardrobe this season

Style should be personal but some pieces make the wardrobe come alive even when it's not filled a thousand pieces.

There are pieces to own that when paired with others make a look pop, some work pretty well on their own as well but with this pieces, dressing up is fun and chic timeless. They seem to never get old season in and out if anything they get modified and start making style statement all over again.

If you want to never appear trendy (that fades after a short time) but in charge of your chic style then these pieces are must haves.

1. White boyfriend Shirt

For that chic androgynous appeal, the white boyfriend shirt rocks. Can be styled casual smart, chic and so on it comes versatile for when you want to look stylish yet laidback but in charge. It works paired with a pair of denim or with pants in different colours. It's a great addition to the wardrobe or you can just pull of a pair from the boyfriend's wardrobe!

2. Culottes

Culottes have become staples to make style statements as long as they are styled to perfection, they go with just about any other style piece. Check out eight styles you should own them in.

3. Shirt Dress

The shirt dress looks like the ultimate way to make effortless chic statement. They are usually worn alone (showing off your legs effortlessly) or take it a notch higher paired with bottoms (a super distressed denim with a shirt dress is always a killer look).

They can come belted or not but they are ultimately chic and spot on for every style; chic casual, workwear chic, laidback, glam (styled fierce) and more.

4. Overcoat/ Kimono /Capes

The overcoat is everywhere! They are super chic and fun though and they transform any look into a glam one in minutes! Choose kimono/capes or overcoat in unique styles, colours, length and so on.

Throw this on any look and watch how chic the look comes together.

5. Jumpsuit

In a way flattering jumpsuits never go out of style. The jumpsuit is one hell of a banging glam understated fashion piece if styled perfectly. Jumpsuits can be worn in different ways and styled to suit any occasion, there is just not an occasion that the jumpsuit doesn't rise to!

Proportion matters when choosing styles; if you are top- heavy, wear wear those with wide legs or are flowy and if you've got killer legs but a not so flat mid-section, opt for a 'blousy top' with slimmer legs. With jumpsuit, get inspired to style the look to reflect your personality and choose cuts in flattering fits.