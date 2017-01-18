Seyi Shay, Efya, Pearl Thusi Celebrity ladies cover Glam Africa's New Beginning Issue

Seyi Shay, Efya and Pearl Thusi are the leading ladies for Glam Africa Magazine’s 'New Beginnings' Edition.

The edition features the three female celebrities from the African entertainment industry doing well in their different career. The three ladies were styled in all white for the glam trio cover.

play Pearl Thusi for Glam Africa Magazine

 

Singing sensation Seyi Shay dished on singing in a male dominated music industry, her success over the past years making hits and staying relevant.

Ghanaian singer Efya makes the Ghanaian cover of the same edition dishing on signing to Wizkid’s ‘Starboy Records’ while sharing tips for women seeking success in this New Year. She opened up about releasing a debut album and talks about her 10 year old music career.

play Efya for Glam Africa Magazine

 

Pearl Thusi made the South African cover of the same issue. Thusi hosted MTV’s Lip Sync Battle Africa, making her debut in hit US series Quantico. She has her own hair. She tells Glam Africa how her 2017 is gearing off to a great start.

Thie edition also features interviews with Jidenna, Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, The Compozers, American reality TV star Toya Wright and much more.

EFYA COVER CREDIT:

PHOTOGRAPHY: Focus Photography

HAIR & STYLING: Mackie Sasu Ackumany

 MUA: Asare Prince Owusu @thereal_asareprince

 

SEYI SHAY COVER CREDIT:

PHOTOGRAPHY: Paul Ukonu @paulukonu

STYLING: Moashy Styling @moashystyling

HAIR: Davuchi Hair @davuchi_hair

MUA: Doranne Beauty @dorannebeauty

COORDINATOR/ FACILITATOR: Mariam Adeyemi Timmer @mariamadeyemicompany

