Ruggedman collaborates with fashion entrepreneur Laura Ikeji!

The rapper is set to roll out his Twentieth September Wears clothing line at the fashion entrepreneur's Lekki phase 1 flagship.

Starting from March 1st 2017, Ruggedman's Twentieth September Wears clothing line will go on sale at Laura Ikejis store as he starts expanding the frontiers of his fashion brand.

The premium fashion line is now in business with the sprawling Linda Ikeji store in Lekki where the brand's trendy shirts will now be available for retail at the store located on 1 Arubieke Street on Admiralty Way in Lekki Phase 1.

The 1st 10 people to buy a shirt have gifts to pick up. The www.tswbyruggedman.com website will be launched officially as soon as TSW announces their official courier company.

