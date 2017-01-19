Pulse Tips How to pick the best sunglass for your face

The sun is out, blazing hot in some areas and you want to step out, it is time to enjoy a little of sun, however they are a few items you may want to carry along with you just to be safe out there this hot January.

Sunscreen lotion, check! Fruit scented lip balm, Check! Straw brimmed hat, Check! And lastly sunglasses, ooh no! You forgot to buy them the last festive season, and the way you really wanted to rock them, never mind today you will pass by the store and grab that designer sunglasses you have been salivating on.

Uber cash, Check! Designer sunglasses cash, Check!

So off you go humming a tune you heard on the radio in the morning, then it hits you, how will you pick the best designer sunglasses to complete your killer look and drive your friends green with envy, I mean they are hundreds of them, different colours, different shapes, different prices, how would you hack it and pick the best one that suits you, most importantly that suits your face argh!

Here is a few pointers to guide you while shopping for designer sunglasses depending on the shape of your face.

Oval Face

Well if you happen to possess this face shape then you are very lucky, shopping for a designer sunglasses will be easy peasy for you, because this is the Ideal shape and pretty much any sunglasses can fit you and completely transform your look.

Oval face has balanced proportions, therefore making it easier to shop for sunglasses. People with this kind of face have narrow foreheads, high cheekbones and narrow chins.

While shopping for sunglasses, it is important to choose frames that are not too thick or too thin, basically

Don’t choose frames wider than your face width (the broadest part of your face).

Look out for glasses with detailed embellishments as they look great on you because of your high cheek bones.

There are different styles to shop for depending on what look you want to pull. E.g. classic rectangular shape for a studious look better known as ‘Geek look’ a retro cat-eye, a trendy square or a round frame, really anything, that is why you are lucky.

The only tip is try not to detract from the natural balance of your features so choose carefully when shopping for oversized frames.

Square face

David Beckham, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Sandra Bullock what do all these people have in common? They are all ‘A’ list celebrities, yes! That is right, however they also happen to have another very distinctive feature, they all have square faces.

So if you are not sure about whether or not you have a square face, look in the mirror and compare your face with their's, yes seriously do that.

A square face shape is angular with a strong horizontal jaw line, square chin and broad forehead. The width and the length of the face are proportional.

A square face is normally considered a ‘strong face’ and the purpose of wearing glasses well apart from protecting your eyes and improving your sight is to soften the lines and angles of your face.

So if you have a square face go for round frames to soften the sharpness, balance the angles and make your face a little longer.

Choose wider sunglasses and avoid square and rectangular glasses with sharp corners, as for frames choose one that are not too thick.

Round face

This is one of the most easily identifiable faces due to its circular appearance and lack of strong lines and angles.

People with round faces have wide foreheads, full cheeks and rounded chins.

So while shopping for designer sunglasses, choose polygonal or square sunglasses that are wider because wide frames give the illusion of a slimmer and longer face.

People with round faces should not be afraid to try sunglasses adorned with prints, bright colours or other embellishments which further adds contrast and definition to the face.

Look out too for sunglasses with a clear or thin bridge since it can make your eyes appear wide while adjustable nose pads can prevent frames from resting on your fuller cheeks.

Heart-shaped face

If your face resembles a heart, your widest part of your face is at the top and the narrowest part is at the bottom (sharp pointed chin)

People with heart-shaped faces have wide foreheads, high cheekbones and narrow pointed chins.

Choosing a sunglass won’t be a big problem to you since your face is versatile and so many different sunglasses styles can easily suit you.

Here are a few shopping tips to guide you along the way, when choosing for Heart-shaped faces, the goal is to minimized the width of the top of your face and to broaden the appearance of the chin, so shop for frames that are wider than your forehead or have prominent end point, the cat-eye or round is therefore the ideal designer sunglass for you.

Light colours with details like floral pattern is also great as it softens your look.

Designer sunglasses, Check!