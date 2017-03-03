Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is form fitting/body grazing in vibrant print that works for day to night and vice versa to end the week in style.

Style inspiration is taken off Monica Awe-Etuk, the fashion influencer and enthusiast sports a form fitting dress with minimal slit that screams chic, sultry and fierce all at the same time.

Monica Awe-Etuk play

Monica Awe-Etuk

(Awed By Moni)

 

She teamed the round neck short sleeved number that nests just below her knees with rock stud Valentino heels and a classic sling bag accessorizing with dainty jewelry to make stattement.

She had her hair done in a centrepart complete with soft makeup look with vibrant lips serving an inspiration to kick off the weekend in fab versatile style, no?

Monica Awe-Etuk play

Monica Awe-Etuk

(Awed By Moni)

 

What do you think of her look? For more style inspirations, follow her on Instagram @awedbymoni

