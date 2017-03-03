Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is form fitting/body grazing in vibrant print that works for day to night and vice versa to end the week in style.

Style inspiration is taken off Monica Awe-Etuk, the fashion influencer and enthusiast sports a form fitting dress with minimal slit that screams chic, sultry and fierce all at the same time.

She teamed the round neck short sleeved number that nests just below her knees with rock stud Valentino heels and a classic sling bag accessorizing with dainty jewelry to make stattement.

She had her hair done in a centrepart complete with soft makeup look with vibrant lips serving an inspiration to kick off the weekend in fab versatile style, no?

What do you think of her look? For more style inspirations, follow her on Instagram @awedbymoni