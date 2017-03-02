Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a chic mix of colours and form fitting pieces thrown together for an effortless eccentric look.

Style inspiration is taken off Elizabeth Ighorodje, the Nigerian final year medical student currently based in Ukraine chose a print shirt tucked into nude high waisted cigar pants paired with a red boyfriend blazer.

Elizabeth Ighorodje play

Elizabeth Ighorodje takes on bold colours and prints

(Elizabeth Ighorodje)

 

The stylish lady chose nude court heels with the look and goes dramatic with print scarf to wrap her hair  wearing statement stud earrings. She did a soft makeup look leaving the hues on her style pieces to make the most statement.

Elizabeth Ighorodje play

Elizabeth Ighorodje

(Elizabeth Ighorodje)

 

What do you think of her stylish mix of bold colours? For more of her looks as inspiration, follow her on @fantazzy93

