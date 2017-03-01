Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...
Style inspiration is taken off Seyi Famuyiwa; the style enthusiast and blogger chose a white boyfriend shirt over denim bottoms with fringe details for a casual yet edgy vibe to the whole look.
She paired the chic androgynous inspired look with brown block heels and brown sling bag wearing hair in a slight mohawk choosing makeup soft and glowing . She accessorized with a tribal choker and dainty bracelets with bold wrist watch.
Would you rock the white boyfriend shirt her style? For more outfit inspirations, follow her on Instagram @infashionitrust