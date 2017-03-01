Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is the versatile white shirt done casual chic over denim with an edge to set off the day in style.

Style inspiration is taken off Seyi Famuyiwa; the style enthusiast and blogger chose a white boyfriend shirt over denim bottoms with fringe details for a casual yet edgy vibe to the whole look.

She paired the chic androgynous inspired look with brown block heels and brown sling bag wearing hair in a slight mohawk choosing makeup soft and glowing . She accessorized with a tribal choker and dainty bracelets with bold wrist watch.

Would you rock the white boyfriend shirt her style? For more outfit inspirations, follow her on Instagram @infashionitrust

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

