Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is the versatile white shirt done casual chic over denim with an edge to set off the day in style.

Style inspiration is taken off Seyi Famuyiwa; the style enthusiast and blogger chose a white boyfriend shirt over denim bottoms with fringe details for a casual yet edgy vibe to the whole look.

She paired the chic androgynous inspired look with brown block heels and brown sling bag wearing hair in a slight mohawk choosing makeup soft and glowing . She accessorized with a tribal choker and dainty bracelets with bold wrist watch.

Would you rock the white boyfriend shirt her style? For more outfit inspirations, follow her on Instagram @infashionitrust